The afternoon in the state's case against Auditor Kathy McGuiness got off to a smoother start than that same morning.
It is the first such case against a sitting statewide official in Delaware, and McGuiness has been indicted--twice now--on charges of official misconduct, conflict of interest, structuring, and the felonies theft over $1,500 and act of intimidation.
Much of the time directly after lunch on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, was spent on cross-examination by defense attorney Steven Wood and redirect with Prosecutor Mark Denney's last witness, who had been introduced and questioned by the state just prior to that break.
James Herron, a Telecom Technologist with DTI, had previously detailed reports obtained by the Delaware Department of Justice which showed McGuiness had submitted email surveillance requests asking to view the email exchanges of her employees 42 times. She also occasionally asked to see months or even years at a time, and sometimes into the future, with Denney showing a document that showed McGuiness asking for her request to see one employee's email to continue into the year 2024.
"Every single e-record request...was made before she had knowledge she was under investigation or knew who any witnesses would be against her. There is zero evidence I have ever seen that the defendant was aware she was under investigation at the time these e-records requests were made," Wood said. "It might show she ran the auditor's office with an iron fist, or there was something creepy about her behavior, but none of it has relevance to what brings us here today."
The state attempted to create a disparity here by showing officials in the officers of the Governor or Department of Justice had only asked to look in on particular employee emails twice or four times, respectively. Wood had argued the state selectively chose to display two other departments which had low requests, but there were dozens of departments which could show McGuiness wasn't unique in her requests.
They ultimately discussed how McGuiness would sometimes ask for one employee to be granted access to another employee's full mailbox with the purpose of "continuity of business," meaning a new person taking over for someone else formerly in the position could continue receiving emails from necessary parties to keep operations running smoothly.
Prosecutors then turned their eyes to addressing the structuring charge, calling Director for the Delaware Division of Accounting Jane Cole to the stand to address how state departments are supposed to handle projects of varying costs.
The Attorney General's Office alleges McGuiness intentionally entered into a contract with My Campaign Group, operated by a Christie Gross, someone with whom the state maintains McGuiness already had a relationship, and that the cost was negotiated to be below the threshold that would trigger a public bidding process. They also alleged McGuiness then paid that organization more than the triggering amount, $50,000, but only after the fact, so she could guarantee this money went to that organization
The problem with that argument, according to Wood, is that the contract amount was for $45,000, and when the project went slightly over budget, the state attempted to create a mountain of intentionally bad behavior out of a molehill of what just happens sometimes in life.
Cole flexed her expertise on the subject matter, detailing for the jury what the Budget Accounting Manual says about how specific contracts should be awarded, how overflow should be made, and the splitting of any such monies being distributed into smaller chunks. She broke down through a variety of My Campaign Group invoices how the Office of the Auditor of Accounts was charged by the group, run by who the prosecution paints as a known associate Christie Gross.
The day wrapped as Denney and Cole began breaking down invoice documents that appeared to be sent from My Campaign Group to McGuiness's office, some of which appeared to exceed the allowable limit. Wood will have to wait until trial resumes Thursday at 9:30 a.m. to get his chance to defend against her claims.