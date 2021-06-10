After taking a virtual trip in 2020, the Delaware Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run was back on state roads this year.
The run however was modified for 2021 with two legs instead of the usual three.
"We're doing a 65-mile torch run this year as opposed to all virtual last year," said spokesman John Miller
Runners from law enforcement agencies up and down the state hit the pavement on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in both Middletown and Georgetown on their way to the Legislative Mall in Dover.
The event is a prelude to the Delaware Special Olympics 2021 Summer Games which get underway on Friday, June 11, 2021, at four locations.
- Bocce at the Delaware Turf Complex
- Softball at Schutte Park in Dover
- Tennis at Smyrna High School
- Track and Field at Caesar Rodney High School
The Delaware Law Enforcement Torch Run is in its 35th year in Delaware.