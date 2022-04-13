Continuing to combat a shortage of game officials, the group responsible for supplying high school football referees for New Castle County is holding another training session starting next week.
The Northern Delaware Football Officials Association, which covers New Castle County and Cecil County, Maryland, is beginning a second recruiting class of the year on Monday, April 18, 2022.
NDFOA president Bob Collins told WDEL in January that their shortage required lots of flexibility by Delaware's high schools to get their schedules in during 2021.
"We are so short of people, NDFOA President Bob Collins told WDEL. "We had to move and reschedule a bunch of games from Friday to Thursday, and Friday to Saturday, and it got to be difficult to cover them. We got them all done, but it just highlighted we don't have enough people to cover these games the way they should be covered."
Collins said the training session in February has helped, but there remains a need for even more officials.
"We put a big dent in the shortage but we’ve got a ways to go."
Collins said there isn't a specific prototype for the perfect prospective referee, besides a passion to want to do the job well.
"Knowledge of the game always helps. Not officiating knowledge, but understanding football. You'd be surprised by the amount of people who don't really follow football. When they come in, it's more difficult for them because not only do they have to learn rules and mechanics, they have to learn the game as well. We've got guys who have recently come in who played football which really helps, so they have that background. You have to wipeout the mindset of the NFL, because we are not the NFL, the rules are very different. You have to learn the rules of high school football. It takes dedication, you're not going to become a millionaire being a football official at the high school level, so it takes dedication, it takes wanting the game to continue, and it takes wanting to help these kids as time goes along."
The training sessions typically last 5-6 week, and mix a combination of online, in-person, and field work.
The first class is at the Atterbury VFW Post 3420 at 649 Churchmans Road in Newark.
You can sign up for the classes or get more information on their website.