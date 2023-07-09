A powerful line of thunderstorms brought wind and flooding damage to northern Delaware on Sunday afternoon.
The Delaware AeroSpace Education Foundation DEOS monitoring station in Smyrna recorded just under 3 inches of rain in an hour between 4:30-5:30 p.m. Sunday, making a mess of Delaware Route 1 between Dover and I-95 as many commuters were heading home from the extended 4th of July weekend.
A tractor trailer crash on southbound Route 1 forced a closure between the Biddle's Corner toll plaza and Route 896 just after the canal. The exact cause of that crash has yet to be determined.
In addition, flooding across the roadway was reported in several areas, including Route 13 south of the 40 split, and on Governor Lea Road near Delaware City.
Wind was also a factor, with damaged houses in the Bayberry and Asbury Chase developments on the north side of Middletown.
A Flash Flood Warning was issued until 8:30 p.m. for New Castle County, after most DEOS monitoring stations recorded at least an inch per hour of rain during the heart of the storm line.
The storm is just the latest deluge for Delaware, which saw Wilmington officially record 14.25 inches of rain from June 1-July 8 at the New Castle Airport.
That doesn't count Sunday's rain, which saw the airport record 1.33 inches of rain in the 5 p.m. hour.
All of the rain has come after recording just 0.20 inches of rain in all of May, the 5th driest month on record, going back to 1894.