DelDOT is planning to close one of the Wilmington exits on I-95 NB for overnight construction in the middle of this week.

The I-95 NB ramp to Maryland Avenue/MLK Boulevard will be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday nights into the following mornings.

Bridge parapet panels are being installed, which is necessitating the overnight closures.

I-95 NB to Delaware Avenue is the detour, with signage being put in place to get drivers back onto MLK Boulevard.

The ramp closures come days after I-95 SB had to be completely closed last weekend for construction.

DelDOT is still estimating completion of the "Restore the Corridor" project in Fall 2023.

