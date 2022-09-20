DelDOT is planning to close one of the Wilmington exits on I-95 NB for overnight construction in the middle of this week.
The I-95 NB ramp to Maryland Avenue/MLK Boulevard will be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday nights into the following mornings.
Bridge parapet panels are being installed, which is necessitating the overnight closures.
I-95 NB to Delaware Avenue is the detour, with signage being put in place to get drivers back onto MLK Boulevard.
The ramp closures come days after I-95 SB had to be completely closed last weekend for construction.
DelDOT is still estimating completion of the "Restore the Corridor" project in Fall 2023.