The National Weather Service has issued another Winter Weather Advisory, ahead of a potential third bout of frozen precipitation this week in the First State.
NWS forecasters are projecting 1-4" of snow for most of Delaware, with less expected right along the Delaware beaches.
Despite temperatures breaking into the 40s today, a cold front is expected to pass through Delaware overnight Wednesday into Thursday, setting up the cold air needed for yet another storm to approach.
This time, forecasters say a low pressure system should develop near the Virginia Tidewater region, and cut northeast of the coast, bringing a swath of snow to its northwest.
Snow is expected to begin after 10 p.m. Thursday night, with the highest snowfall rates coming between 1-7 a.m. on Friday morning.
The NWS believes this will be a faster system than the one on Monday, which brought over a foot of snow to parts of Kent and Sussex Counties.
In their forecast discussion, the NWS said there is a possibility of a heavier snow band to form, which could create a line of 4-6" of snow, similar to the 10-14" band from earlier this week. They believe it could form near or just south of I-95, but confidence is not high.
The snow is expected to exit by mid-to-late morning, and be replaced by gusty 20-30 mph winds.
Another system is expected on Sunday, but after a warm front passes, that is expected to be more rain than anything else in Delaware.
The Dover Air Force Base and Fenwick Island were both credited with 0.01" of freezing rain accretion from Wednesday morning's system, with a trace reported in Georgetown and Wilmington.