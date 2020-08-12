Flash Flood Warnings and Flood Advisories have been posted after yet another series of storms have made their way into Delaware.
Flooding occurred along Rockland Road near Adams Dam Road and in the area of the DuPont Country Club, and also along Route 9 just north of New Castle.
Harrington Raceway saw nearly two inches of rain in about 15 minutes at the height of the storm, finishing with 2.26 inches in total.
Frederica received 3.21 inches of rain, Dover 2.05, Woodside 2.01, and 1.55 inches was reported in Prices Corner, all according to the Delaware Environmental Observing System.
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the entire area, after National Weather Service officials said the recent heavy rain events have left many areas more vulnerable to flash flooding than normal.