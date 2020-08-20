The second Recreational Swimming Advisory of the summer has been issued for Rehoboth Beach at Rehoboth Avenue.
DNREC issued the warning after elevated levels of bacteria were found along that part of the beach, the same place an advisory was issued on July 30 and lifted the following day.
DNREC says the elevated bacteria counts are often associated with heavy rains, like that happened in Rehoboth on Wednesday morning.
A water test Wednesday morning showed 556 enterococci colonies per 100 ml, up from the year-to-date average of 10. July's advisory was issued when the number reached 231, and went back to 5 the next day.
Samples at Virginia Avenue and Queen Street both came back within acceptable limits.