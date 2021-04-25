A 20-year-old man is dead, the victim of the latest shooting in Wilmington.
It happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West 26th Street, city police said.
The victim was alive when police found him, but died at the hospital.
Police have no suspect information yet, and they're asking anyone who may know something about the shooting to call Detective Mackenzie Kirlin (302) 576.3653.
You can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org