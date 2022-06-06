"Today, we raised this flag as a symbol that we are moving forward. And God is good because the bells are ringing, and this morning when He woke me up at four in the morning, He said to me that this is about letting freedom ring," U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester told a crowd gathered in the parking lot of the Route 9 Library and Innovation Center Monday. "Today we will let freedom ring. We will let freedom ring in Delaware. We will let freedom ring in the United States of America. We are not going back. Happy Juneteenth."
The representative delivered her trademark fiery enthusiasm on June 6, 2022, to those gathered to get an early start on the festivities for the holiday which celebrates the final slaves in country--down in Galveston, Texas--learning they had been freed, six months after that freedom had been granted.
Traditionally celebrated on June 19th, officials in Delaware came together for a Juneteenth flag raising ceremony, the first of several events which will be held in Wilmington throughout the month thanks to the efforts of the Delaware Juneteenth Association.
State Rep. Sherry Dorsey Walker helped pass legislation at the state level declaring Juneteenth a holiday before it was declared a national holiday by Pres. Joe Biden. Still, she said a holiday declaration wasn't the end of the journey.
"Are we really free? Are we free when our children can't get a quality public school education? Are we really free when banking institutions--Black ones--want to come to the state of Delaware and they're blocked by some individuals? Are we really free," she posed. "Are we really free when we're talking about voting rights, and there are impediments for people who look like me? Are we really free? So what we must do is look at Juneteenth as an opportunity to shift the narrative."
As much as the holiday is a celebration of the freedom granted Black individuals in the United States, a messaging theme remained that there is still so much more work to be done. Tying into Dorsey Walker's comments, Blunt Rochester mentioned the mass shooting that took place at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, seemingly because the shoppers there were minorities. It was something Rev. Dr. John Moore pointed out was akin to modern day slavery.
"We celebrate freedom today. But there's a new form of slavery in our country. It's called violence. It's called mass shootings. And anything that will cause you to not to want to come out of your own home and be able to enjoy your neighbor, I call that slavery," Moore said. "So as a community, we need to come together. We need to come in love. We need to shine light over darkness, and we need peace that can bring an end to all of this violence and this hatred. And we'll do it in celebration of Juneteenth."
With those things in mind, everyone must act to further the equity and equality for all. Dorsey Walker said its a directive issued by all those who came before and fought for every inch of current progress.
"We still have much more work to do around environmental justice. We still have much more work to do around economic development, as it pertains to people who look like us," the state representative said. "These can't just be words. We have to be people of action. There's a call to action, and we're standing on the on the shoulders of our ancestors. Are we going to answer the call?"