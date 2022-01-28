A bill that would ban most employers from asking for the age of job applicants passed the Delaware Senate on Thursday.
Senate Bill 211 would ban employs from asking for the age, date of birth, or graduation date of applicants, unless that information is vital to the duties of the position.
Sponsor Sen. Spiros Mantzavinos (D-Elsmere) said it looks to strengthen the Federal Age Discrimination in Employment Act, which specifically protects workers aged 40 and older, but does not ban questions about age.
"Too many older Delawareans are struggling to keep food on the table and a roof over their heads simply because they can’t get their foot in the door. No one should be out of work simply because they’ve reached a certain age, and this bill will help level the playing field for older Delawareans.”
The bill passed by a 16-5 vote, with Republicans Gerald Hocker, Dave Lawson, Brian Pettyjohn, Bryant Richardson, and David Wilson voting against the legislation. Republicans Ernesto Lopez and Colin Bonini joined all 14 Democrats in support.
At least five other states have passed similar legislation, including California, Connecticut, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.
SB211 will now head to the House.