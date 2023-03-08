A bill aiming to prevent nepotism among workers around Wilmington City Council received criticism from two councilwomen during a committee meeting this week.
Councilwomen Zanthia Oliver and Michelle Harlee both spoke skeptically against an ordinance introduced by their colleague Councilman James Spadola that would prevent City Council from hiring the parents, children, siblings, or partner of any sitting council member.
Oliver, who consistently used a theoretical example of her niece not being able to work in the mail room if the rule passed -- despite nieces not being covered as a close relative -- took issue that the anti-nepotism bill would be limited to just their part of city government.
"They said no for the whole building to be involved, but we still want to take action on city council. Who are we to judge? We are all imperfect people judging other imperfect people. I am totally against it, If it is not for the whole building. It is not fair."
Spadola said he would have liked a more comprehensive anti-nepotism ordinance, but his plan was foiled.
"I did intend to originally include the other departments, but the city law department said that was outside the bounds of the charter, because we would be stepping into the bounds of executive privilege."
Despite the pushback, Spadola added that doesn't mean city council can't look internally to avoid impropriety.
"Being on council, before looking at other departments, it is important that we hold ourselves to the highest ethical standards. We need to make sure that our ethics are both top-notch both in appearance, and in fact."
Councilwoman Michelle Harlee joined Oliver in voting present instead of yes to vote the ordinance out of the Finance & Economic Development Committee, but a 5yes-0no-2present vote sends it to an upcoming full Wilmington City Council meeting for consideration.
Harlee said her concerns was that it is unnecessary since council members vote as a whole when other members want to hire staff.
Both Oliver and Spadola acknowledged that nepotism is not a current issue among the City Council's staff, and the bill would only cover them, and WITN, the television channel for the city run by council.
The ordinance would also exempt council's staff members who were hired for over a year before the election of their relative to council.