The New Castle County COVID-19 Testing clinic at Wilmington University has been canceled for Thursday, June 11, 2020 due to expected thunderstorms.
The County is still going ahead with its 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. clinic at Conrad School of Sciences (201 Jackson Avenue, Wilmington) on Thursday.
Here are the scheduled testing sites for the rest of the week (all sites are 10-2 except for Frawley Stadium, which is 2-6 p.m.)
Thursday:
Conrad School of Sciences - 201 Jackson Avenue, Wilmington
Friday:
Redding Middle School - 201 New Street, Middletown
Frawley Stadium - 801 Shipyard Drive, Wilmington
Saturday:
Shue Medill School - 1500 Capitol Trail, Newark
Wilmington University Brandywine - 10 Beaver Valley Road, Wilmington