FILE - Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a pass during an NFL football practice at the team's training facility, May 25, 2022, in Berea, Ohio. The NFL suspended Watson for six games on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 for violating its personal conduct policy following accusations of sexual misconduct made against him by two dozen women in Texas, two people familiar with the decision said. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)