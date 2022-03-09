FILE - Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) throws a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Washington Commanders have agreed to acquire quarterback Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday, March 9, 2022, because the deal cannot be finalized until the start of the new league year next week. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)