The University of Delaware Police Department is investigating an anonymous threat, similar to ones received by other universities across the country.
A K-9 sweep was conducted Friday morning of the visitors center, which received the threat via e-mail in what appears to be an incident of 'swatting.' UD police said there is no actual danger to the campus, the sweep was conducted out of an abundance of caution, and the FBI and Delaware Information and Analysis Center are involved with the investigation.