Don't LEAF your community hanging.
A street without trees or plants can sometimes look less inviting or friendly, which can decrease a neighborhood's property value.
Kesha Braunskill, Urban and Community Forestry Program Coordinator says that their grant program aspires to change that with the planting of trees around the state.
"We know and it's been documented that trees do help with increasing property value," says Braunskill. "We think about how beautiful trees look in a community and how more inviting [communities] are."
Delaware’s Urban and Community Forestry Program is still accepting applications for up to $5,000 in matching grants for tree planting and management projects in Delaware.
"The larger the tree canopy that we have throughout our community, it helps with reducing erosion and with taking up water and also with energy saving," Braunskill says. "It also provides shade and cooling to our community in the summers."
Priority will be given to first-time applicants, Tree City USA and Tree Friendly Communities, and projects that focus on promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion.
"We are a federally funded program, so all of the funding that we get out into communities is matched; we would want it matched," Braunskill says. "It can be matched with cash, but it can also be matched with 'in-kind', which is just hard work and volunteer efforts, so communities should not be discouraged if they don't think that they have enough funding."
Braunskill says that the DUCF is willing to work something out with those that want to participate.
The deadline to apply for your community online is March 3, 2023.