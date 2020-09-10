Appoquinimink School District families are getting another survey, and the district is hoping it helps them take a step towards beginning their hybrid stage next month.
Delaware's fastest growing school district opened their school year Tuesday with all grades operating remotely, a model they plan to follow until at least Friday, October 16.
The district plans to a send a series of questions to families, asking if they would have the ability to transport their kids to school at 9:30 and 12:30 in a half-day model, and also if they would prefer to go into the hybrid-model of partially going back to school in-person, or staying remote.
Dr. Thomas Vari, Assistant Superintendent for grades 6-12 said the choice of learning-type does come with a catch.
"The hybrid models that we're presenting, which is less time than the virtual model that we're in now, and if you chose the virtual, you're choosing the virtual model we're presenting, which is less virtual time than the virtual model we're in now."
Appoquinimink began the week with middle school going from 9:30-3:30 virtually.
Under the proposed half-day plan, the school day would run from 9:30-3:45, but include a gap time for students who are at school to travel back home for afternoon classes, in essence shrinking the educational day.
There would be similar adjustments in elementary and high schools.
Appoquinimink Superintendent Matt Burrows said that the social distancing restrictions put on schools by the Department of Education makes the transportation issue even bigger.
"We have to follow the guidance that is laid out to 23 on the bus, so we're going to ask for assistance in getting your students to school so we can maximize the number of students in the classroom as well."
How many families want to return to the classroom will also be crucial to how Appoquinimink tries to sort out a workable hybrid model.
Burrows said the amount of students will have to be reduced to hold up to 6 foot social distancing regulations.
"In the classroom you're looking at 7-12 students, so we have to maximize that space, so that comes into play as we look at these models and meet all the safety requirements put out by the Department of Education."
Burrows added that a typical K-3 classroom would have 22 students, and it could be as many as 30-35 for grades 4-12, so there are significant reductions in place.
That would be why the parental decision on whether to jump into hybrid or stay remote will prove crucial.
The survey is expected to be sent to parents by either Friday or Sunday, with the district hoping to get back most of the results by the middle of next week so they can begin trying to shape a game plan for how scheduling will look going forward.
The district is considering half and full-day models under the hybrid system, which will be examined more at a board workshop on Wednesday, September 23 at 6 p.m., after the results of the survey are returned.
Returning students to school completely is not an option under the current reopening schools plan issued by Governor Carney. Delaware would most likely need to see its positive COVID-19 test rate drop below 3% for that to happen, last week it was 4.5%.