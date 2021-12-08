Drivers for a contracted school bus company went on strike Thursday, December 9, 2021, forcing at least two New Castle County school districts to make changes.
According to the Appoquinimink School District, drivers in the Teamsters Union working for the First Student Bus Company voted 27-23 to reject a contract offer.
The district said First State is trying to invoke a 21-day cooling-off period in an attempt to mediate the situation.
New Castle County Vo-Tech responded by having all Delcastle and Hodgson students go to remote, asynchronous learning.
Those are the only two schools in the Vo-Tech district serviced by First Student.
Appoquinimink said they will adjust and add routes to their existing buses and contractors, but there could be long delays in both pick-up and deliveries of students.
The district said they expect an increase in families driving their students to school, and that there could be delays entering and exiting campuses due to the strike.
The Christina School District also has bus runs operated by First Student.