Voters in Delaware are heading to the polls to cast ballots in local school board elections up and down the state Tuesday.
In New Castle County, just the Red Clay Consolidated School District Appoquinimink School District have contested races.
In Appoquinimink, Wayne Meadows is challenging incumbent Michelle Wall, who's seeking a second term. Wall's LinkedIn said she is the regional development manager for Make-A-Wish Delaware; she dropped out of a bid to run for state Senate after the school board election was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Meadows is president of Professional Technicians, a regional clinical lab.
For more information on the Appoquinimink school board race and where to vote, click here.
Red Clay Consolidated School District
In Red Clay, two seats are up for grabs -- one on Nominating District "B" and another in Nominating District "G." Residents can vote in each district, no matter where in the district they live.
Running in District "B" are three candidates: Sarah Fulton, who works for the nonprofit Spur Impact; Lillian Oliver, a middle school teacher at alternative school Positive Change Academy; and Martin Wilson, current vice president of the Red Clay School Board.
Running in District "G" is current Red Clay School Board President Cathy Thompson, who's served for more than a decade.
She's being challenged by Grace Otley, a University of Delaware student, who serves as public information officer for the Office of Women's Advancement and Advocacy. She's also a graduate of Charter School of Wilmington in the Red Clay school district.
For more information on the Red Clay school board race and where to vote, click here.
Voting via absentee ballot was permitted in the school board elections and for the remainder of elections in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic; however those who would like to vote in-person can still do so. The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.