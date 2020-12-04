Appoquinimink School Board President felt that Delaware Governor John Carney could have been clearer with his message connected to a stay-at-home advisory Thursday.
"Despite his recommendation what we end hybrid on December 14, [it also says] 'schools that do not face significant operational challenges may remain in hybrid learning with a mix of remote and in-person instruction.' I'm just very confused and disappointed because I don't believe the advisory helps us."
Forsten was on the losing side of a 3-2 vote to send Appoquinimink schools back into remote-only mode starting on December 7, but not before a comprehensive, hour-long discussion with his board colleagues and Superintendent Matt Burrows.
Carney's guidance came just hours after Delaware's 7-day average for percent positives crossed to 8.0% for the first time since the spring, which was seen as a tipping point in sending Delaware into the remote-only red scenario, when combined with the recent spike in new cases.
Burrows said school administrators spoke with Carney earlier in the day.
"On our call today with the Governor, those numbers are only going to go up. That's part of the reason he made the decision we are in and looking at."
Burrows said that 133 Appoquinimink students and staff have tested positive for COVID-19, with 62 combined active cases, but not all have been students or staff who are in schools.
Forsten said one factor he was proud of was that until Thursday, there were no classrooms in the district where more than one student or teacher had tested positive, a streak that ended with an undisclosed classroom having three cases discovered on Thursday.
"I think everything that we have been doing and following has done what it is intended to do, and that is that COVID is not spreading in schools, because if it was, you would expect to see several cases in classes, and we're just not seeing that."
What has been even more painful for operating concerns have been quarantines. While there have been 133 positive cases, 717 members of the Appoquinimink community -- 563 students and 154 staff members - have been required to quarantine by the Division of Public Health at some point in the past seven weeks.
While the cases have been spread out, Burrows said there are enough of them that schools are starting to run into issue keeping them staffed properly.
"We're at a point operationally where it is very difficult for us to operate. I know two weeks ago I said we could operate and maintain, but now we're at a point where it's difficult to operate. We have 177 substitutes signed up, but we only have 75 of those 177 who are willing to come in, we're maxed out."
Burrows said in the discussion with the other school leaders Thursday, they talked about scenarios in the state where you just can't shift around staff any further.
"There are elementary schools with six teachers quarantined. They can't get a sub to come in, so they're trying to fill it with related arts teachers and paras, they've done that, and then they still have a classroom that is open."
Kelly Wright joined Forsten in voting against the move to virtual, hoping they could wait a few days to go over data, and then make a decision at Tuesday's regularly scheduled meeting.
"I have heard from a number of teachers who are quite upset, they just started getting into the groove of things, feel that their classrooms are very safe and their students are thriving, and now they're going to have to lug their things home."
Appoquinimink's teachers may have the opportunity to work from their classrooms, that will be determined later, but the students are going back remote.
When making his recommendation, Burrows pointed out the key of the 8.0% percent positive, even if Carney never mentioned it in his note.
"We said we would follow a gaiting criteria, and now maybe we will, maybe we won't, I don't know if that sends the correct message."
Near the beginning of the conversation, Forsten admitted he knew that whatever Thursday's outcome would be, there was going to be a lot of angry and disappointed people.
"We hear from just about every perspective possible. There are people who question why we went hybrid, thinking we should have remained virtual. There are people who questioned why we ever engaged in virtual learning. There are folks who want to go back to virtual learning immediately, there are folks who want to have school open normally starting tomorrow. There is a wide range of views, and the board has heard all of them. For better or worse -- but certainly truthfully -- there are no clear cut answers here."
Statewide, the response from public school districts was mostly to follow the official recommendation to move to remote-only.
Appoquinimink joined Christina, Brandywine, Red Clay, and Smyrna in announcing moves starting on December 7.
New Castle County Vo-Tech and Delmar schools will go hybrid on the recommended date of December 14.
Colonial, Capital, Sussex Tech, Laurel, and Caesar Rodney are already remote either temporarily or have announced extensions into January.
Two districts will be making decisions over the next few days as Indian River will hold a school board meeting Friday evening, while Milford said it will make its call on next week over the weekend.
The remaining districts -- Cape Henlopen, Polytech, Lake Forest, Woodbridge, and Seaford -- have not made their responses immediately known.
Private schools will also have the option to stay in their current learning models or go remote.