Appoquinimink School District officials sent an email to their community Sunday night saying a double-shooting outside a rivalry game was not connected to the football contest.
Two people were shot on Bunker Hill Road, just east of Choptank Road, around 9:15 p.m. Friday night, just as the game between Appoquinimink and Middletown was finishing.
The district said they spoke with Middletown Police, who told them it was "not connected with the AHS/MHS football game", and that there were no reports of a gun found inside Jaguar Stadium.
They said they plan to use the scene as "a teachable moment to review our practices."
Police have yet to provide the ages of the victims -- Middletown Police's policy is to not provide the age if they are minors --, but both suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and were treated at Christiana Hospital.
Overflow parking for football games is provided on the other side of Route 301 from the Appoquinimink High School Parking lot along Bunker Hill Road, which would conceivably bring spectators from Friday's game into the area near the time of the shooting.