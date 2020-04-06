The Appoquinmink School District is ensuring most students in its district have iPads at home to ensure virtual learning is happening during the coronavirus pandemic.
Before the outbreak, Appo mostly had a 1:1 iPad ratio, but elementary school students didn't take their tablets home.
In a coronavirus world, where virtual learning is happening at least through May 15, 2020, per Governor John Carney's State of Emergency, Appoquinimink Assistant Superintendent for Preschool and Elementary Education Sharon Pepukayi said they knew they had to work quickly to change that.
Distributions of take-home iPads happened these last two weeks for Appo students in grades 1 through 5 with more than 1,000 devices disseminated to families.
"Over 1,000 devices were disseminated to families," said Pepukayi. "We'll look at our nubmers again to see if then we have availability for our kindergarten students.
At this time, Pepukayi said the district didn't have to purchase any additional iPads to make the devices available for take-home to students.
Gina Robinson, principal of Cedar Lane elementary said the iPads go a long way towards ensuring virtual learning is happening and easing the burden on parents working remotely.
"So a family might only have one laptop or one device, and then if you have multiple children all needing to be at home working on assignments, that makes it really a challenge to find the time for everyone to be able to utilize that device. So having the availability where each student, or each learner in the home, can have an iPad or Chromebook, really lessens the burden on families with scheduling and trying to figure out how to fix everybody's work in during their day," said Robinson.
Connectivity remains an issue for some students.
"We do have learning packets that are being made available," said Pepukayi.
Learning packets, available by grade level, are disseminated by families at the drive-thru meal program.
"We're working on improving that system, because we are very cognizant of being able to stay safe as well and not having contact with families, but also providing families still with the learning needed if they don't have connectivity."
Both Robinson and Pepukayi laughed about being prepared for something like this in our lifetime, but are proud of how well everyone's come together to collaborate for students.
"I've been in education for 25 years, and never would have I thought this. Now, we have had conversations on remote learning, and we do have students that have been on iPads...so there are a lot of teachers this is really not a new normal for them, but district-wide, everyone doing this, [I] never would have thought we would've been here this fast."
Robinson said during this virtual learning period, teachers are working hard to give kids a sense of normalcy when not much else is—so each virtual class day begins with a morning meeting from their teacher—just like it would if they were in the classroom.
"They're doing this via Zoom, so they're meeting with their class virtually every day to do a check-in time with their students," said Robinson. "So that's been a great way for teachers to connect with students, make sure they're doing OK, help them get set up with their virtual/remote learning for the day."
Parents on various social media groups have expressed being overwhelmed by the assignments, the technology, and juggling that with their work day. Pepukayi acknowledged, parents have needed extra support.
"We do have a lot of parents who are asking questions about platforms, how to get on the devices...so we're cognizant of that as well...we are making sure we're keeping it simple and understanding that they are juggling many things at this time," she said. "Take it day by day."
For parents who are working from home while trying to to ensure virtual learning is working, Robinson said flexibility is key.
"We're trying to be very cognizant of working families and not having where kids have complete assignments by a certain time throughout the day, where they really have all day to work on those assignments because we know everybody's schedules are a little bit different," she said, "So I would just encourage parents to give themselves a little grace and just know it's OK if they're not getting it all done all at one time and they have to spread it out throughout the day."
Teachers are also recording Zoom calls and lessons.
"So if a student can't participate due to other schedules going on, they can always go back and view that or view a mini-lesson that teachers are doing."
Robinson reminded them, in a lighthearted moment--to take deep breaths.
"Parents just breathe, just give themselves some grace, give your children some grace and we all will adjust to this new way of learning," she said. "I think the students jumped right in, I think it's the grown-ups that it will take a little longer for us to adjust to it."
District officials, meantime, are still meeting--across the state--to determine whether students' school calendars could be extended into the summer.