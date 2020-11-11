It's not even Thanksgiving yet, but Appoquinimink School District students and teachers are about to go into their fourth different learning model of the pandemic-altering 2020-2021 school year.
Appoquinimink Superintendent Matt Burrows said an email will go out to parents on Thursday, November 12, asking families if they want to go with the district's second virtual plan of the year, or keep in a remote learning plan.
Details are still being sorted out, but one of the keys is to try to bring different grade levels into buildings as often as four days a week.
Alfred G. Waters Middle School teacher Laura Conner told the Appo School Board on Tuesday that students being in school all day needs more planning time than teachers are likely to receive.
"We are extremely concerned about students being in the school all day. We need time to play for this like it was the start of the year, because it is. When will we be told about the structure of the day, and have time to plan for procedures to ensure safety?"
Another part of the plan is for teachers instruct in a synchronous environment, with the students in class learning at the same time as their fellow hybrid classmates who are at home, and the remote-only students, as well.
Conner had concerns about that part of the plan, as well.
"We are very disheartened by the message that we are receiving, whether it is intentional or not, that teachers do not know what is best. District leaders have their ideas and philosophies, and no doubt they are researched and sound, however teachers are the ones who operate in the system daily, strive to make it work for all, and see up close what is well what is working for our students and what is not."
Townsend Early Childhood Center kindergarten teacher Jen Schimpf told the board that synchronous learning is a mistake for some of the district's youngest students.
"We simply cannot effectively teach a classroom of five-year-olds and also interact meaningful with those streaming live. One of those groups is always going to lose out. We are worried that are fully virtual will lose out the most because they will never get dedicated face-to-face time with us, because their Zoom time will also include the hybrid students, who should be asynchronous."
Appoquinimink Education Association President Jen O'Brien, a teacher at Old State Elementary, said the district has to make sure it sticks to its current plan to use at least one day, in Appo's case Wednesday, as a day to catch up in the unique learning environment.
"The current asynchronous time also provides both students and teachers the flexibility we so desperately need right now. These days allow students who need extra support to get it, whether it's one-on-one or small group. It also gives students time to make up any missed work, and complete assignments."
Superintendent Burrows said he has received several emails wondering why the district can't reopen in a full five-day-a-week model.
He pointed out that there are some districts who are bringing back different grades full time, for students who want in-person learning, but the rapid growth of the Appoquinimink School District makes that considerably harder.
"You have to remember we are a growing district. We grow every year, and we're constantly building buildings. Space is at a premium for us, we do not have the space to put teachers in different classrooms that things like that."
While the debate over how Appoquinimink students should learn continues, the district is also working on how to get them to the classroom.
Appoquinimink Transportation Services Manager Stacey McIntosh told the board the district started the school year 22 drivers short of their required number, and that eight drivers no-showed on the first day of October 19.
Those vacancies equate to 88 lost runs when you take both halves of a morning run, and then duplicate them in the afternoon.
McIntosh said she, along with some of her staffers, have tried to fill the vacancies as much as possible, as they work to try to recruit new bus drivers.
Appoquinimink does not operate their bus system, but their vendors start salaries at $15.50/hour, and there are full and part-time openings for the positions which offer free, and paid, training.
Anyone interested should call (302)-376-4132, or email stacey.mcintosh@appo.k12.de.us.