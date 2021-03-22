Appoquinimink's middle and high school students have started classes nearly two hours later in the remote and hybrid environment of the pandemic, and there's a chance they may keep at least some of their later openings.
The school board heard from a sleep researcher who touted the benefits of starting school later, especially for high school students.
Sr. Wendy Troxel, an adjunct professor at the University of Pittsburgh and a licensed clinical psychologist and certified behavioral sleep medicine specialist, told the board that students struggle with pre-8 a.m. start times, because their bodies aren't designed for them.
"The problem with teenagers is that their biologically signaling for sleep is delayed. Where adults and younger children generally start to have signals for sleep around 9 p.m., those initial signals for sleepiness in teenagers are delayed until about 11 p.m., about two-hours later. This means waking a teenager up at 6 a.m. is the biological equivalent of waking an adult up at 4 a.m."
Appoquinimink's 6-12 grade students had their previous first bell at 7:25 a.m., with the first bus pickup at 6:01 a.m., although in the virtual environment, that first ball is now 9:30 a.m., with Pre-K starting at 8:35.
Troxel said that's likely helping their students.
"When schools start later, teens do get more sleep, because teenagers bedtimes stay roughly the same, as that's primarily biologically-driven, but their wake-up times get extended, resulting in more sleep."
Troxel said when they don't have that rest, it can show up in the classroom.
"We know that 20% of teens regularly fall asleep in class. I'm guessing that some teachers would call this an underestimate. Not surprisingly, if you're falling asleep in class and are feeling exhausted, your academic function suffers."
One Delaware school district that has fiddled with their start time is the New Castle County Vo-Tech District.
Appo HR Director Dr. Stan Spoor spoke with the Appo Board about his experiences as Howard's Assistant Principal, and then Principal, when they moved a 8:10 a.m. bell time up to 7:45 a.m. to try to get more classroom time, only to shift back to 8:15 for the four high schools in 2012.
"What we saw when we made the switch back to the later time, we did see that student grades and attendance certainly approved. In particular, and this isn't a shocker, the first period of the day as well of the last period of the day. When we dug into the last period of the day and we talked to students about the change, they said by the end of the day we had just gotten tired on the previous schedule, but on the new schedule with the later start time, we had more energy at the end of the school day."
Members of the board had concerns about athletes starting practice later, or potentially having to miss even more class time if neighboring schools don't adjust their schedule, and suddenly 3:30 p.m. road game times are challenges for classroom time.
Dan Bechtold, formerly the Principal at Radnor High School in Pennsylvania, said they tried to alter schedules to get most of the important classes out of the way of early dismissals.
"Our solution initially was to hand-schedule all of our student-athletes into physical education at the end of the school day. That ended up building in a buffer period so our students wouldn't miss core classes."
Ultimately, Troxel said any logistical problems are outweighed by the benefits for the students.
"We're setting the stage for their health, their productivity, or lack thereof, for the rest of their lives. It's really an inflection point. We need to be taking this critical developmental period very seriously, and thinking about the many factors that can help support their healthy development."
Appoquinimink's tentative proposal is to have grades 6-12 run from 8:15-2:55, with PreK-5 going from 9:15-3:55.
The Appoquinimink School Board is expecting to hold a public discussion on the plan in April, with a vote possible at that meeting, or their May monthly meeting.