The Appoquinimink School Board laid out more of the district's virtual reopening plan, but not without a few interruptions at the start.
A group of protesters could heard outside the board room screaming "Let Us Choose," in apparent response to Appoquinimink's board deciding earlier this month to go with the virtual start, and not giving any option for immediate hybrid or in-person learning.
Board President Richard Forsten was stopped mid-sentence and acknowledged the group.
"Maybe you hear people outside saying 'let us choose', I'd like to let you choose, it's not my choice. If people want to protest, they should be protesting in front of the Department of Education."
The chanting continued as he referenced a document from the DOE.
"Understand that these 34 pages of restrictions and guidelines - really not guidelines - were only formally adopted three weeks ago. Ordinarily, when you prepare for a school year, it takes two months to get ready for the next school year."
Forsten also expressed concerns that while the hope is they will be drifting more towards reopening, there's a chance they might have to take a step back of COVID-19 becomes a challenge in the district.
"Personally I'm a little concerned that some of the training we're doing now may come for naught, because lurking in the background we have to recognize that when we do come back there is a chance that some students might test positive, that some teachers might test positive. What are parents going to do if they find out a student in their child's classroom tested positive for the virus? Are they going to keep their kid home? Keep their kid home for two weeks? Not send their kid to school at home? Are they going to keep sending their kids? I think there will be different responses."
He also added a key response could come from Governor Carney.
"What will the Governor do? Will he order schools to shut down again when we start coming back and some kids start getting sick? We don't know, the future is the undiscovered country."
The focus eventually went towards the remote start plan, with tentative schedule plans being released for preschool, kindergarten, 1-5, middle, and high schools.
Assistant Superintendent for middle and high schools Dr. Thomas Vari said different grade levels will have different amounts of group class time, with older students having less.
"Middle school students actually have more time connected with their students than high schools, and that's because there will be more of those extension activities for high school students, we think they can do more work independently."
At the high school level, a 90 minute class is truncated down to 45 minutes, but Vari warned that there will be daily assignments called "everyday evidence" to make sure students are committed to the class.
"It is a requirement for students to commit to the every day evidence, we will be contacting families when everyday evidence isn't submitted, you have to think of this as classwork."
At younger levels where there aren't specific class periods, there are movement breaks written into the schedule, and teachers will likely offer more opportunities for students to get away from their technology for a few minutes.
One concern was whether students had to take classes live, or if they could work on them later, potentially when their parents are around, or if other family members are using the available devices.
Because the district is offering device pick-up for those who don't already have one from spring 2020, Vari said recorded classes are not an option.
"The answer right now is no. There could be some recordings, videos, I'm sure some teachers will push out videos and demos, but the actual classes will not be recorded. We also ask that for the privacy of our students and our teachers, you do not record the online meetings, whether that be a meeting or a class."
Appoquinimink Superintendent Matt Burrows said he and members of the board have been receiving several questions about why child cares are being opened up at some of the district's schools, but yet they are starting remotely. Burrows said he realizes it's a major issue, especially for families where having someone at home during the day isn't easy or possible.
"One of the things we've been challenged with the Governor is child care. We realize there are situations that were brought up tonight where people have to go back to work and child care is a concern. Absolutely, we feel that pain and know that this is not a perfect situation.
"Child care facilities are under different regulations as far as can they open and what they can do, as opposed to schools, there are different criteria. It has been noted that some child care centers have been open through the coronavirus. We have been asked, since they are at limited capacity, what we can to do help, regardless of that.
"One of the things we have done as a district is for over 15 years we have provided before and after school care for our students where we have private providers come in and provide a service at a charge for the parents, and many parents take advantage of it, we feel it is a win-win. We offer a service parents need and it takes place in our facilities.
"You have to be licensed and approved to have child care in a facility, so we have that with these providers, so we're currently able to open up 105 at four different locations as a service to our community. We're hearing from people there are no spots available through the provider, the provider is handling everything, we're just offering a pre-approved space for them and a service for the community."
Appoquinimink's community continues to debate whether the remote start was the right call, as the protest group outside the start of the meeting reminded them, but board member Michelle Wall said while that might be the vocal group, they don't speak for every parent in the district.
"Those people who have reached out who are upset with us about the decision, we heard from just as many people who are pleased in the way we are proceeding. Our feedback is still divided."
Appoquinimink is expected to explore more about the potential hybrid option at their next board meeting on September 8, the night of the first day of remote learning. At this point, the district is committed to remote learning at least through October 17.