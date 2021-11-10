Appoquinimink is one of three Delaware school districts anxiously waiting to see whether a potential school bus driver strike could throw their driver shortage into a further tailspin.
Appo district officials sent a letter to parents last week, warning of a possible strike between bus company First Student, which operates 12 buses and 26 routes for the district, and its bus drivers, who are members of the Teamsters union.
The strike vote was anticipated to take place late last week, but Appo now believes the vote could happen this Friday.
A strike would add to a shortage that Appo and all districts in Delaware are facing when it comes to finding people willing and trained to drive school buses.
Appo reported Tuesday they are 19 drivers short at the moment, having lost seven drivers prior to or during this school year; they were only able to get five drivers through training. Three other potential drivers are in training.
The district said they have received 48 inquiries from potential bus drivers since September, including six in the past month, as word of the school bus driver position openings has been advertised.
Initially, as a potential strike loomed, Appo told parents they could have to send their three high schools into virtual learning, taking advantage of the advanced age of the students who could be home alone as opposed to younger elementary students.
But after parents complained, the district has come up with a new contingency plan, that could include triple-runs for more buses, according to Safety, Security & Operations Director Thomas Poehlmann.
"That would be the price that we would have to pay for this strike. Kids coming in early, and then picking up late, in addition to what we're already doing."
One scenario would have some students arriving at high schools as early as 6:40 a.m., with the first bell not scheduled until 8 a.m. The last drop-offs wouldn't be until 5:05 p.m., well over two hours past the 2:40 p.m. final bell, creating a potential 11-hour school day for some students who could not get alternate transportation to school.
Poehlmann said Appo is going to its other contractors, seeing if they would be willing or able to pick up the additional slack.
"If we are able to get our existing contractors to pick up that third route, then we would get all kids to school. Some early, some get home late, but we would get them to school."
District Superintendent Dr. Matt Burrows said parents have asked why they weren't surveyed on whether they would be willing to drive their students and neighboring students to class.
At some point, though, he said longer drop-off lines could spill over to major roadways, causing traffic problems like the district saw in September.
"Campuses are designed to have buses come onto the campuses, not have multiple cars come up to the campuses, they reach a breaking point."
Appoquinimink said the strike would affect 23 of the district's 75 routes, impacting more than 1,200 students in grades 6-12 students and more than 600 students in grades K-5.
Every school in the district would see its routes re-adjusted, including five runs at Appoquinimink High School and Alfred G. Waters Middle School, plus eight more at the combined Odessa High/Cantwell's Bridge Middle complex.
Burrows emphasized patience would be needed if they are forced to enter strike contingency mode.
"There would probably be delays in pick-ups and drop-offs until we can run through it for a few days--just like we dealt with at the start of this year. By week two, I think, we were pretty smooth."
Appo also pointed out that they have no say in negotiations between First Student, a national company, and the Teamsters union.
The district told WDEL that their main contact, Contract Manager Reggie Henry "expressed surprise and indicated that, to his knowledge, both parties were in the midst of a cooling-off period and were expected to return to the table to begin renegotiating."
First Student just went through a strike in Warwick, Rhode Island, last month, that ended in a three-year contract for its bus drivers, who are part of a different union.
Besides Appoquinimink, Christina and New Castle County Vo-Tech schools are also serviced by First Student in Delaware.