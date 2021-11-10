Voters in the Appoquinimink School District will go to the polls next month for a rare referendum that would not affect their taxes, but there is a opposition saying they're willing to vote against it to try to end a COVID prevention measure.
The referendum vote is set for Tuesday, December 14, 2021, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., at 12 sites throughout the district.
After a decade of attempting to get the state to agree to help make repairs to Louis L. Redding Middle School, the Department of Education agreed it was an essential project and would pay $43,305,100 (76%) of the bill, provided the district chipped in the other $13,675,300 (24%).
School Board Vice President Richard Forsten said Appo has been preparing for this decision for a while, and the time actually benefits the taxpayers.
"This is a no-tax referendum. We have the opportunity to get a brand new school and it won't cost us anything in terms of higher taxes. In part, that's because the Louis Redding Middle School is well beyond its useful life, and we have been saving our money over the years."
The issues at the school that opened in 1952 include using the original electrical system, leaky roofs, the original freezer and boilers, and temporary trailers being used at the site.
Forsten said the vote is key, because Appo's $13.6 million will have to be spent one way or the other.
"If we don't get this referendum to pass, we're going to need to make repairs, and we will have squandered an opportunity to get a new school for the money we'd have to spend on a band-aid instead."
Tuesday's school board meeting opened with a public comment from Ken Gildea, who said he is in favor of getting Redding a new school, but would be willing to change his vote due to an issue the Appoquinimink School District has no legal control over.
"We are prepared to vote no, on that referendum, if the mask mandate is not lifted by December 14. Our vote is the only thing that we have left."
Mandatory mask use in schools housing K-12 students was issued by an emergency order of Governor John Carney and Secretary of Education Susan Bunting on August 13, and is currently scheduled to run until December 11, at which point it can be extended one for for another 60 days.
School districts do not have the ability to reverse the state's decision, but Gildea said there is a hope by taking the hardline position on mask removal, the school board could be persuaded to lobby the state harder to end the mask mandate.
"We have to get somehow get everybody in the fight for this, and if that what it takes to get in the fight, that's what it takes. I don't know what else to do for that, so if you want to get the referendum passed on December 14, welcome to the fight."
Forsten, who said anyone arguing against the mask mandate should be arguing to the Governor directly and not school boards, responded to Gildea's comments.
"We're never going to make everybody happy in everything we do, but anybody who thinks voting no on this referendum, whether over masks or otherwise, in my view should be ashamed of themselves. And suggesting blackmail to me is beyond the pale."
Appoquinimink said even though the referendum would not raise taxes, they must still go through the vote in order to prove to the state the district's community supports the project, in order to receive the state's funding.
Appo voters passed a referendum in December 2019 that paid for several projects including the purchase of land across the street from Summit Airport that will ultimately host four schools, starting with Crystal Run Elementary, which would initially host the displaced Redding Middle School during reconstruction in Fall 2023.
Before the 2019 referendum, Appo was also petitioning the Department of Education to help fund a new elementary school next to Olive B. Loss Elementary, but the future of that potential project is unknown.