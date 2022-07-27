Appoquinimink School Board Vice President Richard Forsten said "he would die in that ditch" before supporting the district buying school buses.
Forsten's stance at least temporarily changed, as he joined his fellow school board members in unanimously supporting a plan to purchase up to 25 school buses as the district continues to fight a bus and driver shortage that left an estimated 3,600 students scrambling without a bus to get them to class on time last year.
Appoquinimink was the only one of New Castle County's five traditional public school districts to not own at least a percentage of the buses they use to get students to and from school.
Brandywine's entire fleet is district-owned, while Colonial, Christina, and Red Clay all have over 70% of their buses in-house.
Originally, Appoquinimnk obtained eight buses from other districts without cost, because it was receiving an already state-owned asset.
Two of Appoqunimink's contractors have since returned a total of 11 routes back to the district, saying they would not be able to service the students.
That led a transportation committee to recommend the district spend an estimated $95,000 to secure up to 25 additional school buses, with the belief that 11 are currently available.
Forsten said it creates a buffer in case more of the district's partners back out of their agreements.
"If contractors start coming to us and start giving us more bus routes back, I'm going to take those bus routes back, and I'm going to take all their bus routes. That's why the number went from 11 to 25."
The next set of 11 buses is expected to cost about $95,000 to detail the buses for use with their new owners, while it could be closer to $200,000 if they end up acquiring the 25.
Appoquinimink's contractors include Advanced Student, First Student, Lynnwood, Stapleford, and JoAnn Watson, but they did not specify which two contractors were giving routes back to Appo.
"It's not customer service when you just want to cherry pick the very best routes, and then give us a major headache in the middle of the summer. That's not customer service, that's not someone I want to do business with. If that's how contractors are going to act, then we are going to replace you."
Forsten said the give-backs are not an issue for every contractor.
"The ones who are acting above board and the ones who are providing customer service, we should reward those folks as much as possible."
The district also attempted other tactics to deal with the bus shortage including double and tripling runs, sometimes to the same school, and is going to a three-tiered start time system this Fall to put less strain on the bus system.
District Superintendent Matt Burrows said the district could handle 25 buses operationally, but felt they would need to pursue additional land to store buses, if this became a longer-term solution.
Which brings things back to Forsten, who had an exchange with jubilant Board President Michelle Wall about how he'd like to see Appoquinimink's foray into bus ownership transpire.
"Nothing will make me happier than when we end up selling them to some contracting company and get out of the business," Forsten said.
Wall immediately responded, "but nothing will make you happier than when all children arrive at school, yes!"