Spectators attending games at one of the three Appoquinimink High School stadiums this season will face extra security measures.
Guns were found in the vicinity of two Appoquinimink games last year, a double-shooting just outside the property of Appoquinimink High School during their rivalry football game with Middletown last September, and then a gun was found in the hallway during an Appoquinimink basketball game against Tri-State Christian in February.
Appoquinimink Director of Safety, Security, and Operations Tom Poehlmann told WDEL that the district has heard the concerns of parents, and is using a two-pronged approach to try to prevent guns from getting near another Appo, Middletown, or Odessa game.
"We were not happy about the events surrounding our sports activities last year. We know there was an anxiety in our community and in our school district about those incidents."
First, the district has installed Evolv weapons detection screeners to be used at the entrance of the three stadiums, with the ability to shift them to the entrance of the gyms during the basketball seasons.
Evolv's technology is currently used at five NFL stadiums, including the homes of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Atlanta Falcons.
Poehlmann said he saw similar technology used at an Eagles game at Lincoln Financial Field, and said he didn't even realize he'd walked past the scanners until he was long past the gates.
"It's going to allow to keep the crowd moving because it's scanning very specifically for a weapon, and it won't be like a traditional metal detector where you take things out of your pocket."
According to their website, Evolv said they detected over 176,000 weapons in 2022, including 90,000 guns and 80,000 knives.
In addition to the scanners, Appoquinimink has also partnered with ZeroEyes to put gun detection software into the security cameras in the parking lots.
Zero Eyes' Dustin Brooks told WDEL that their software can alert one of their technicians -- often a former law enforcement office -- within 3-5 seconds after a potential gun has been detected, and if verified, an alert can be sent to a school administrator.
"We had an incidence where an individual was intoxicated in a public location and pulled out and brandished a firearm. We picked that up, we dispatched it, and they had law enforcement officers on site within 2-3 minutes and were able to detain that individual."
Appoquinimink already uses State Police or Middletown Police officers at sporting events, along with the gun-possessing constables that are used at each of the district's schools.
Much like Evolv, Brooks said ZeroEyes hopes to be sight unseen for most fans.
"We don't want kids to feel like they're going to a prison. So we created an unobtrusive option that school districts can deploy at their locations and people can go on their normal daily patterns of life. If there's a threat and it's exposed to a camera and we can pick that up and get that information to a security team and mitigate that situation from being more than it could have been, that's a big win for us."
Appoquinimink's three high schools aren't the first to install some sort of weapon-detection technology, with Howard having metal detectors at the entrance to their gym.
Poehlmann said his intention is to ask the community if they want more ZeroEyes technology for inside of schools, but will do so in any upcoming referendum.
Until then, he said his role in safety, along with being a parent of Appoquinimink School District alums, helped push them towards first-in-Delaware high schools technology.
"I've got to be sure that a kid and a family can come out on a Friday night and feel confident that the district has taken all the steps we need to take to keep people safe."