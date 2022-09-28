A double shooting just outside the grounds of a Middletown vs. Appoquinimink football game last week is leading district leaders to limit attendance to future football games.
The Appoquininimink School District, which governs Middletown, Appoquinimink, and Odessa High School, announced a policy where tickets will only be sold to game participants (players, cheerleaders, band members), and they will be permitted to purchase up to 5 tickets for the game.
In a letter to the district community, Appoquinimink School District Superintendent Matt Burrows wrote about a review done on Monday following up from the Friday game.
"The security review revealed proactive steps we can take – effective immediately – to improve our ability to monitor and secure games. We are aware that these changes will require students to adopt new habits and will limit access. But we believe they are advisable and important, and ask for your support."
Among the policy changes, only students from the two schools may putchase tickets, and they must be done on Wednesday and Thursday at the school. Students will then be required to show student ID at the gate along with their tickets.
Guest tickets must also be purchased by the game participant on Wednesday and Thursday, and submit the names of the people who will be using the tickets.
Those Spectators will need to check in to make sure they are on the list, and any minors attending as a guest must remain with an adult at all times.
Spectators will not be allowed to bring large bags or backpacks into the stadium, and will be asked to stay seated in the bleachers during the game.
"We understand and appreciate the mixed feelings these changes may bring. Like you, we regret the need for added security. These are not decisions we wanted to make, but decisions we felt had to be made for the security of our students, staff and supporters. As I’ve said before, student safety is our #1 priority. We will continue to monitor admission guidelines and make adjustments as necessary," Burrows said in the statement.
The policies will be in effect for both the home and visiting schools.
WDEL was told by a district spokeswoman that Burrows "is out of town," after a request for an interview for further clarification for the reasons behind the policies.
Appoquinimink's decision has come in the wake of a wave of incidents at Delaware high school football games so far this season.
- The DMA/Howard game at Abessinio Staduim on September 9 was suspended after a panic in the stands led to players and cheerleaders running for cover. Police still have not officially announced a reason they believe the panic ensued, but have said there were no reports of shots fired.
- Indian River School Board President Rodney Layfield is being investigated after he got into a verbal altercation with Hodgson coaches during a game at Sussex Central on September 17, allegedly using the word "boy" to describe them after he said they were swearing in a press box.
- Two people, with one that Appoquinimink School District officials are now confirming is a minor, were shot outside the Middletown vs. Appoquinimink game on September 23.
Following Friday's double shooting, New Castle County Vo-Tech officials chose to move the Howard vs. Archmere game from 7 p.m. to 5 p.m., and limit spectators to 2 adults be player and cheerleader.
Howard has not announced any policy changes for their next three home games against Mount Pleasant, Hodgson, and Friends over the next three weeks.
Dover has moved their two biggest rivalry games -- Caesar Rodney and Smyrna -- to noon Saturday kickoffs on October 1 and October 22 respectively.
Salesianum has also posted stricter rules on admission to their games at Abessnio Stadium, saying no outside containers or bags will be permitted, but that diaper bags and small purses are acceptable after being searched.