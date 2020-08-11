Appoquinimink School District students will start their 2020-21 school year remotely, with plans to settle into different hybrid models depending on grades in mid-October.
Superintendent Matt Burrows recommended a six-week period beginning on September 8 where students will learn remotely.
Middle & High School students would meet Monday-Friday from 9:30-3:30, K-5 students from 8:30-2:30, with 3 & 4-year-olds meeting from 12:30-3:30 p.m. virtually.
After six weeks, which would be October 19 under the current plan, students would be separated into groups, based on grades.
High School students would have a split day Monday through Thursday, with each of two groups meeting in person twice a week. A third group would be remote-only.
There would be in-person classes from 9:30-11:35 a.m., with virtual classes from 12:45-3:30 p.m.
Fridays would be entirely remote for high schools from 9:30-3:30.
Middle schools would have the same grouping as above, except for their Friday, which would just be from 12:45-3:30 p.m.
Elementary students choosing the hybrid model would again be broken into two groups, with each going into school for two full days each week.
In the given example, one of those groups would meet Monday and Tuesday in school, then go remote on Thursday and Friday. The other group would do the reverse.
All elementary students would be virtual on Wednesdays, with the focus being on getting extra help for assignments, office hours, and professional development.
Pre-school schedules would be broken down by grades.
Full-day four-year-olds would go to school from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Monday through Friday, and then go to virtual in the afternoon.
Three year-olds on half-days would have a staggered schedule. Planned AM kindergarden students would be in-person from 9-12 Monday and Tuesday, with planned PM kindergarden students attending Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.
Those not in person would have live and pre-recorded instruction from 12:30 - 3:30 p.m.
The specific days for the different groups could be changed closer to October 19.
It's not certain how Appoquinimink would split students into the groups, one recommendation was to break by the alphabet to try to ensure families would be remote or in-person on the same days.
There was no decision on how the district would handle switching from hybrid to full-time in-school if the Governor's Office approves that in the future.