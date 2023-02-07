The Appoquinimink School Board was challenged by a parent during Tuesday night's meeting to come up with the next step after a gun was found in the hallway outside an Appoquinimink basketball game Tuesday night.
"There was a gun in the school, what are we going to do to prevent it from happening?" Jen Parrish asked during public comment.
Appo Superintendent Dr. Matt Burrows said one of the issues during the initial debrief of Monday's incident was that there were only 2 security personnel at the game against Tri-State Christian, as opposed to 4 deployed at the St. Georges at Middletown game, which drew about 800 people as opposed to Appo's 100.
"We have learned from this, and we will have additional security at our events no matter what the size of the event that we anticipate."
The layout of Appoquinimink's basketball setup was discussed, as you have to go through the side entrance before eventually reaching a cafeteria table where staff then check your ticket for the game.
An additional issue is that Appo rents out parts of its building on game nights, with Burrows saying there were two community events, plus a band practice going on at the same time as the basketball game.
"We're going to add additional security, and we're look to move where we're taking tickets for these events to make sure we can screen the people who are coming in and out."
Board Vice President Richard Forsten said they have not come up with final plans, but he doesn't want to see metal detectors deployed like are seen outside of New Castle County Vo-Tech School District's basketball gyms.
"I don't want anybody who is here tonight, or who's watching, to think that we're not doing everything we can, short of installing airport-like security for entrance to our schools. I don't want to see that happen, I don't think anyone here wants to see that happen. I don't think we have to do that."
Board President Michelle Wall balked at Forsten's dismissal of medal detectors.
"I think that we have to talk about all measures. I know Mr. Forsten said he doesn't want it to be like airport security, but I believe we have to talk about everything."
Burrows reminded parents that he can't provide additional details about what the district knows about the suspects due to an ongoing investigation, which he said realizes can frustrate people, including himself.
"I'm saddened. I'm also angry, upset, and puzzled. This not what school is supposed to be, or what we're supposed to be dealing with in school."
Burrows confirmed the Delaware State Police update from earlier in the day that the gun came out of the pocket of someone in the hallway outside the gym during a fight, and then discharged after it was kicked.
It has not been explained how a kicked gun would have had the trigger fire. No one was injured by the shot, which struck a wall.
Appoquinimink has already instituted stricter attendance policies in the wake of a shooting just outside school property near the end of their football game with Middletown in October.
Spectators can only sit on one side of the court, and the teams were moved to the opposite side.
Team members are only permitted five tickets, with ticket holders required to give their name at purchase, and at the school.
Students are also permitted to purchase tickets using a promo code sent to all students.
The policy says that "students will be held responsible for those who attend games as their guest."
It is unclear what that responsibility might entail.
Appoquinimink has been a rare New Castle County holdout in starting their weeknight basketball varsity games as late as 6:00.
Most schools are starting at 5:15, or earlier, including Odessa and Middletown, with limited exceptions, after a series of incidents and fights at various schools over the past decade.
Most Henlopen Conference schools still start closer to the traditional 6:00-7:00 timeframe.
Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to contact Delaware State Police at Troop 2 at 302-365-8434 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.