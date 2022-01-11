Major changes to the class schedule times in the Appoquinimink School District are being considered as they continue to wrestle with a school bus and bus driver shortage.
Appoquinimink is the only public school district in New Castle County that completely contracts out its busing, and it has struggled to find bus drivers for the 93 contracted bus runs that serve its 9 schools (Odessa High and Caldwell Bridge Middle Schools are combined).
As a result, there are currently two grades K-5 and sixteen grades 6-12 buses being forced to do double runs, amounting to a triple run for those drivers.
That has made some buses arrive at high schools at 6:40 for an 8:00 first bell, while some students are not getting home until after 5:00 when classes end at 2:40.
A Transportation Committee, made of up parents, bus drivers, board members, administrators, and specialists is recommending Appoquinimink go to a three-run system throughout the district, which would give flexibility if some of the 3,900 people driving their students to school can't once the pandemic ends.
Earlier this school year, the board set the following times for the tentative start times for 2022-23.
- 6-12 / 8:00-2:40
- K-5 / 9:00-3:40
- PreK / 9:30-3:40
The Transportation Committee, after determining 50 minutes would be required between each run, proposed the following set-up.
- K-5 / 7:40-2:20
- PreK / 8:30-2:30
- 9-12 / 8:30-3:10
- 6-8 / 9:20-4:00
District Operations Director Thomas Poehlmann said they want to take into account a sleep specialist the board heard from in March 2021, who suggested that teenage students struggle with class times before 8 a.m., which is why high schools or middle schools aren't in the early window, much to the dismay of parents of younger students.
"There were a lot of parents who didn't like the 9 o'clock start time, so I anticipate they won't love the 9:20 start time, they wanted to go earlier. In the middle school level, the research talks about puberty and the changes in circadian rhythm during puberty, that starts to happen in 5th and 6th grade."
Board President Michelle Wall voiced displeasure, and said she wants to hear more at a Board Workshop set for January 26 at 6 p.m.
"I'd like to see other options, too. I don't negate the efforts of the work, but I think the middle school time is horrible."
Poehlmann said before Tuesday's meeting he had already heard from 20 parents who voiced various concerns with the tentative plans.
"Work schedules, relying on older students to get younger students on the bus, longer days for those needing aftercare, sports at the secondary level, and high school students being able to work after school."
Board Member Richard Forsten said when the Transportation Committee met in the fall, the decision to move the youngest students earliest was to try to help the parents.
"I remember the biggest complaint that I heard when we were looking at this before was from parents who didn't like the fact their elementary school kid's school was starting so late, because they felt they had to be around until their kid either got on the bus or got to school."
District Superintendent Dr. Matt Burrows admitted, ultimately if you split things three ways, you're not going to make everyone happy.
"There's a lot of different options out there, but there's always going to be someone who starts at that early start time, and someone who will start at the later start time, and I know it's going to impact families."
Poehlmann said ultimately, the busing problem goes beyond just class schedules.
Appo has seen their bus contracts drop from 124 to 93 since the 2015-16 school year, despite the district serving about 3,000 more students than six years ago.
"This won't solve the problem. This is not 'If we adopt this, it solves the problem and our transportation issues go away.' This is a necessary next step."
Poehlmann said the Transportation Committee is slated to meet again in February and March, with plans to investigate the idea of Appoquinimink purchasing their own buses.
All 75 of Brandywine's school buses are district owned, 93 of the 127 serving Red Clay are district owned, while it's 75 of 105 for Colonial, and 217 of 309 for Christina, Delaware's largest district when it comes to the numbers of programs, sites, and split geography.
Appoquinimink hopes to decide on a tentative 2022-23 bell schedule at the January 26 public board workshop, with a possible vote looming at the February 8 general meeting.