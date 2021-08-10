"We have a month to go, but guess I'm here tonight to report I'm nervous about being 16 drivers short."
Appoquinimink School District Director of Safety, Security, & Operations Tom Poehlmann issued that warning to his school board Tuesday night, four weeks before a school year that is currently slated to begin with 5-day, in-person learning.
New Castle County's southernmost school district currently is 16 drivers and buses short to fill the remaining 32 runs as schools open on Tuesday, September 7.
Appoquinimink does not own school buses, but rather uses a series of contractors including Advanced Student, First Student, Lynnwood, Stapleford, and JoAnn Watson, that are contracted to cover specific routes.
The district has attempted a series of incentives to help the companies, including a $1,250 per route bonus for a new driver who wasn't poached from another district.
In addition, Appo has been offering new school bus drivers a one-time $200 bonus, $1,000 for a full year, plus a $300 monthly bonus if they have complete (with some exceptions) attendance.
Combined with an online campaign, Poehlmann said the district has had virtually no success.
"We've currently received 0 drivers from the advertisement and the incentives. Not one person. We've had 10 calls/inquiries, and maybe something from that will happen."
They continue to take calls, but believe that it would take an inexperienced driver until October to complete CDL training for a bus license.
There are other factors in play for Appoquinimink's shortage.
Poehlmann pointed out that their driver shortfall had actually dropped to 13 last week, before Lynwood backed out of several routes.
"Last Thursday, we had a contractor return eight contracts to us, take three drivers, and go do business with a charter school. The only answer to that is charter schools allow the bid process, i.e. make money, at the expense of students in our district."
Board Vice President Richard Forsten said competing with charter schools is tough, especially when the State of Delaware isn't helping its districts as much as in years past.
"The state, quite frankly, isn't giving us enough money for transportation. It used to be the state provided the entire cost, but then the state decided to make it 90 percent. The money the state is paying is not enough, that's why there's a bus driver shortage. We really need to go down to Dover and work with the Department of Education and the General Assembly to get them to help us. They're not giving us the tools we need to get our kids to school on time."
As of now, the shortage would affect routes at virtually every school in the district.
Middletown and Appoquinimink High Schools both have three routes uncovered, while Odessa High School and Cantwell Bridge Middle School are combining to fall five short.
The six end points at the K-5 level all are missing 2-4 routes depending on the complex.
McIntosh was asked by Board President Michelle Wall if those missed routes would rotate, meaning that the same students would be locked into a potential secondary run and always missing the first portion of the school day, but McIntosh said the rotation probably wouldn't make sense.
"If we don't make it stable for the driver, I don't think that we're going to get the volunteers we would get if we said it's the same every single day."
Anyone interested in become a bus driver is asked to contact the district's office.