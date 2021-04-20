Calling their current grading system "a distortion", leaders in the Appoquinimink School District are considering moving away from the 100-point grading system over the next few years.
A committee that includes teachers and administrators from throughout the district presented updated grading proposals during a Board of Education Workshop Monday night.
Nick Hoover, Principal of Cantwell's Bridge Middle School, said the proposal is to move away from grading every piece of classwork or homework, but instead focusing grades on the unit-ending assignments, such as an exam or project, after all knowledge should have been acquired.
"We're penalizing students for not knowing information that they actually shouldn't know. The first day of a unit where we're introducing a new skill, the students shouldn't know that skill yet."
Hoover addressed the question of whether failing to grade daily work would lead to students not doing the daily work.
"I think it's going to show up on the summative [unit-ending assignment]. If they're not doing the practice, most likely, they're not going to master the skill, and be able to show it on the summative."
Instead of the 90-100% A, 80-90% B, 70-80% C, 60-70% D, 59 and lower F system, teachers would reward on a scale of 0-4 points, basically aligning with the current GPA system, but making an F far less punitive, especially if it's lower than 50%.
"Four performance levels -- A, B, C, and D -- each are given 10 percentage points, one performance level -- F -- is given 60 percentage points. That's because we've created a 100-point scale that has a distortion."
Board Member Char Edelin said creating a temporary 50% floor and changing to the four-point system is fairer to struggling students.
"In my view, I should have been rewarded for my efforts. Every time we give a student a 0, we are telling them there is no coming back from this."
Non-academic skills such as timeliness and participation, would still show up on report cards, but not be a part of a student's record that could be seen by prospective colleges.
The district would create a rubric to help determine where on the 4-point scale an assignment would fall.
Appo said by 2023-2024, grades would be determined by those rubrics, and not using averaging.
The district is also experimenting with grading scales at the kindergarten and elementary levels, where they use a 1-4 scale in Kindergarten, and then outstanding, satisfactory, inconsistent, or needs improvement for grades 1-5.
The Common Core standards of Mastery, Proficient, Approaching, and Not Yet could be used at those levels.