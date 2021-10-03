Fall is here, the trees in your yard need looking after, and an expert has some tips to keep them healthy.
One big problem is lanternflies, which "mob" their favorite trees and can destroy them, said Jason Gaskill with Davey Tree Expert Company.
"They're entering into the tree bacteria and fungus and things like that, they're also opening the tree to wounds that the tree has a hard time compartmentalizing because they got so much insect pressure," said Gaskill.
Gaskill added at this time of year, you should start thinking about composting dead leaves and including them in mulch piles and landscape beds, which gives trees needed nutrients, but that's not all.
"It's also going to help some of the matrix of bionomes, like beneficial bacteria and beneficial fungus and things like that that are also gonna help the tree by breaking down compost and helping the tree be able to absorb nutrients and so forth," said Gaskill.
During the winter, Gaskill suggests checking your trees for any defects, which should be easier to see while most trees are without their leaves.
For more tips, visit davey.com.