Some Archmere Academy students are taking part in an advanced cancer research partnership with Children's Hospital of Philadelphia that could put them on a path to careers in medicine or biology.
The class, Advanced Cancer Research and Analysis, resulted from discussions involving Archmere graduate Dr. Jay Storm. Storm is co-leader of the Center for Data Driven Discovery, or D3B, at CHOP. The center started in 2016 during a time when then-Vice President Joe Biden announced what he called a Cancer Moonshot Initiative.
"It will teach students how to view different claims, and how to be maybe a little bit skeptical about the things that people say or the things that they read," Archmere teacher Dr. Matthew Wilcox said. Wilcox will teach the data component of the course.
Leah Davidson-Wolf, meanwhile, has gotten the biology portion underway this semester. Dr. Storm has already visited with the students.
"One of the nice things about designing a course from scratch as a teacher is that when those questions come up, we can go down the rabbit hole a little bit more than I could in some of my other classes," Davidson-Wolf said.
Students will also take a class in genetics. They will have an opportunity over the summer to intern with the D3B program, "shadow" in the hospital setting and research labs, and work on a specific data analysis project.
"They get to work with CHOP, one of the best hospitals around," Wilcox said. "They're making the connections, which is really the most important part. They're making the connections with all of the people at CHOP, all of the people at D3B, and seeing what this is actually like."