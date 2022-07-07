Visiting the White House is an honor usually reserved for national champions and Olympians, but one of Delaware's state high school football champions received a special invite to Pennsylvania Avenue for the Fourth of July.
Undefeated Class 2A champion Archmere accepted an invitation from President Joe Biden, a former Auk, to visit the White House, and the evening of a concert and fireworks on the South Lawn was selected for the visit.
Archmere junior Nate Morda said the traditional "Hail to the Chief" fanfare for Biden's entry quickly switched to a more meaningful song for the team.
"They started to play 'Shipping Up to Boston', which is our walk-out song for football for the past few years. We had goosebumps and chills, it was absurd. I couldn't believe what was happening, I saw the President walk out and thought that was something, but to hear 'Shipping Up to Boston' as his walk-out song, when it's our walk-out song, I can't put it into words."
The team, coaches, and cheerleaders presented Biden with a framed No. 30 Archmere jersey, and Morda said Biden's remarks focused on how they can be leaders in an ever-changing world.
"It was more than just football, it was trying to take the lessons that we learned from the game into life with us."
There was more than a meet-and-greet, as the team was invited to tour the White House, including photos in the Oval Office.
"Seeing the Oval Office was mind-blowing, where the President does all of his most important deals, his most important calls and meetings, it was crazy. We got a real, true, VIP, behind-the-scenes tour and it was just incredible."
Morda and his teammates learned about the invitation back in December, when a school assembly was interrupted with a video message from Biden, formally inviting the team to Washington.
The Auks' left guard and defensive end said the anticipation had been surreal ever since.
"It was just the cherry on top and icing on the cake, winning a championship, going to visit the President on the Fourth of July, it really doesn't get better than that."
Morda said he got a selfie with Andy Grammar, who was part of the South Lawn concert, and as they worked their way back up I-95 after a long day, his initial thought was wanting to repeat the event next summer.
"When I'm doing that, I'm thinking if I push just a little bit more, there's a better chance of us repeating, getting another championship, and trying to get back to the White House."
Whether Archmere can navigate the ultra-competitive Class 2A waters again will be seen this Fall, but Morda said seeing someone who has the same Archmere degree he intends to have next Spring in America's most powerful position is inspirational.
"It shows that an Archmere education and the values and tradition that Archmere upholds and passes on to its students can go a very long way."
All the way to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.