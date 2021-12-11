Archmere's Declan Pearson and Johnny Kim each rushed for 100 yards as the Auks dominated Woodbridge 27-0 to win the 2021 DIAA Class 2A Football Championship.
The battle of the unbeatens quickly skewed Archmere's way, as they took advantage of a 3-and-out with field position at the Woodbridge 44-yard line.
Pearson finished off the drive with a 5-yard score, and a 7-0 lead.
Cole Fenice blocked a punt after another Woodbridge 3-and-out, and Pearson scampered in from 3 yards away to push the lead to 13-0 after a missed extra point.
The Auks would get one last chance inside the 30 before halftime, but could not come away with more points, despite holding Woodbridge to just 39 yards in the first half.
Woodbridge had two chances to score early in the third quarter, as they used a direct snap offense with Kenny Newton to twice get inside the Auks 10 yard line, but were turned away on downs both times.
The second turnover on downs proved costly, as Johnny Kim rushed 81 yards on a counter run to get the game to 20-0.
Yet another 3-and-out by the Archmere defense set up a 45-yard touchdown drive, with quarterback Albero doing the honors from 6 yards away.
Brendan Burke recovered a fumble on the final defensive play for Archmere, to complete the shutout.
Pearson finished with 18 carries for 102 yards, with Kim getting 100 yards on just 4 carries. Alberto completed just 3 passes for 17 yards, but his 61 positive rushing yards helped bring a state championship football trophy to Claymont for the first time since 1982.
Newton finished with 97 rushing yards on 24 carries, and 6 receiving yards on 2 catches.
Archmere finished 13-0, Woodbridge ended at 12-1.