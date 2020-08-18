Residents of the Arden community alleged a Delaware State trooper made a disparaging remark to a group of residents who were holding signs in support of Black Lives Matter.
The group, which was mostly teenagers, were holding up the signs while standing alongside Harvey Road at Orleans Road on Saturday afternoon.
Sophie Stankova, 14, said the officer addressed them through the police vehicle's external speaker.
"The police car slowed down, talked through the PA system, and yelled at us to 'get a life losers.' It was a bit confusing because we didn't really know what was happening because it was loud, but we understood what he was saying."
Sophie's twin sister Sonya said the youth felt intimidated.
"We're a group of kids, and this is an authority figure. We're not doing anything violent. We're peacefully standing here holding signs, and we have a right."
A parent who was with the teenagers confirmed to WDEL it was a Delaware State Police vehicle that was involved.
Parents of the children lodged a complaint with state police, and 7th District State Representative Ray Seigfried said he spoke with the state police as well.
State police officials said their Office of Professional Responsibility is investigating the alleged incident.
The sisters said they received both positive and negative feedback from other drivers while they were there.
Sonya said the incident won't deter them from speaking out in the future.
"Of course not. In fact it will make me more determined to speak out."