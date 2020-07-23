Georgetown lawyer Julianne Murray has received the Republican Party's official endorsement in her quest to challenge incumbent John Carney for Delaware's governorship.

"From an economic standpoint, I think I can ask people the question: Are you better off today than you were four years ago?" Murray said on The Rick Jensen Show. "I think that the biggest thing, actually, is about law and order. And that's really in my wheelhouse. My husband was a cop, I have a very good relationship with police departments and Department of Correction and--Wilmington included--I think people want law and order and they want to feel safe in their homes and in their neighborhoods, and that is not a party issue. I'm a resident of Delaware and want to feel safe and we have to have control of the state. And I think that I can reach unaffiliated voters, as well as Democrats."

Murray was born in Virginia, moved to Arizona with her parents in 1985, graduated from high school in the top 5% of her class, went to the University of Arizona and graduated with a Human Resources degree.

"You learn a lot about business, but you also learn about the people within the business," Murray said. "That's the engine on how to manage people and how to communicate and be an effective communicator. Ironically, when I first graduated from college, I actually worked for the Federal Bureau of Prisons."

She worked at the federal prison in Tucson, moved on to be an HR director for a company, and then, in 2003, started working as an administrator at a law firm. Murray attributes, in 2008 at 38 years old, the decision to attend Widener University Law School to her husband.

"He said to me, 'Why did you never go to law school?' and I said. 'It's too late.' And he said, 'No, it's not.'" Murray said. "Thankfully when I was in college on the scholarship, I had really good grades. So I had to study up and take the LSATs, but I didn't have to worry about academic grade point average stuff because mine was high enough, and I got in on the first try to Widener."

Article continues below advertisement

As a lawyer dealing with current Governor John Carney during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, Murray sued on behalf of owners of short-term rental units, like her husband.

She also thinks Delaware should be ramping up it's efforts to get the economy back on track during the pandemic.

"I think we should be reopened," Murray said. "I think that we've learned a lot of lessons in all of this and some of them seem very basic, things like wash your hands and cover your face when you sneeze and cough. Some of them a little more far reaching about things like social distancing, but it comes down to what your goal is and what you're looking at...I think we should be reopened. I do not think that we should be in any kind of shutdown at this point."

Murray said she recognizes the difficulty of running as a Republican in Delaware, where there are more than 50% more registered Democrats. She said she can win some of those Democrats over, while also focusing efforts on unaffiliated voters.

Murray wants to be tougher on protesters who she said have gone beyond the appropriate during recent Black Lives Matter movements, and a stronger message of support needs to be sent to law enforcement officers.