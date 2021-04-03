It's costing you less to fill your gas tank, as our area bucks a national trend.
AAA Mid-Atlantic's Weekly Gas Watch showed as of Friday, the national average per-gallon price for regular was up a penny from last week at $2.87.
By contrast, Delaware's average was down 4 cents at $2.68, South Jersey's was down 3 cents at 2.89 and Pennsylvania's was down 2 cents at $2.98.
AAA said the decreases are due to lower crude oil prices, a trend the auto club said may not last long if demand for gas goes up.