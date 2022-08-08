An 80-year-old man with a concealed handgun fired at three males who stole his car in the Clearfield Village neighborhood of Claymont Sunday evening.
New Castle County Police said the man was trying to get an item out of his car when three males approached him after exiting an SUV.
The suspects pulled the man out of the car, but as they prepared to leave, the alleged victim, who has a valid concealed permit, pulled out a handgun and fired at the suspects.
Police said no one appeared to be hit as the suspects left in the two vehicles.
An SUV was later found in Londonderry, with three males and two females around the vehicle.
Police said they scattered from the initial vehicle, which was reported stolen from the City of Wilmington.
18-year-old Asia Green, who police said is also known as Taylor Thomas, along with a 15-year-old boy were charged with felony robbery, menacing, threatening, and conspiracy charges.
Green was held on $15,000 secured bail, while the 15-year-old, was held in lieu of $50,000 cash-only bail.
Police provided no further information on the other suspects.