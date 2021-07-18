Delaware State Police are looking for 2 masked, gun-toting suspects in a Saturday-morning carjacking at a gas station in Claymont.
A man was getting out of his car at the Sunoco at 3615 Philadelphia Pike around 4 a.m. when the suspects approached and got into the car, police said.
They drove off northbound on Philadelphia Pike, and police don't have any surveillance photos of them.
Anyone with information on the incident can call Trooper Bordley of Troop 1 at 302.761.6677.
Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com