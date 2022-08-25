The Dover Police Special Operations Response Team (SORT) arrested a Dover man Tuesday night, August 23, 2022, in connection with an armed motel robbery early Monday morning.
Dover Police said 28-year old Keon Cornish allegedly entered a room at the First State Inn around 3:45 a.m. on Monday, August 22nd, armed with a rifle and robbed the individuals inside.
Dover detectives learned Cornish was staying at the Kent Budget Inn and the SORT team took him into custody around 7 p.m. Tuesday without incident.
Cornish is being held on $138,000 cash bail at Sussex Correctional Institution on the following charges:
-Robbery First Degree
-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
-Burglary in the First Degree (Home Invasion)
-Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited
-Aggravated Menacing (2x)