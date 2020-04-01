A pizza shop outside Wilmington Manor was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon, Delaware State Police said Wednesday.
Authorities said they were dispatched tot he Pizza and Pasta Restaurant at 1505 North DuPont Highway around 1:25 p.m. on March 31 2020, for reports that a man had entered the business with a gun and demanded cash.
One of the employees did not immediately comply and suffered a minor injury when he was pistol-whipped. The suspect, described as a white male wearing a light-colored jacket and dark pants, fled on foot without obtaining any cash or property, officials said.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Delaware State Police at 302.365.8566 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.