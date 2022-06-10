Delaware State Police are looking for a man they said carjacked an armored truck Friday morning.
The truck was taken from Pabian Properties on the 100 block of North Maryland Avenue at about 11:30 am when a man disguised in a Garda uniform assaulted two employees as they exited the business, using a stun gun.
The truck was taken to the area of Mansion Road and Mary Street, where it was abandoned, but not without an undisclosed amount of cash having been removed.
One of the employees sustained minor injuries.
Police said they do not have surveillance footage at this time, the suspect remains at-large.