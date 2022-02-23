Delaware State Police arrested the young man they said killed a Laurel man in Seaford Sunday night.
Police said a 17-year-old Seaford young man because a suspect, and was arrested on First Degree Murder and weapons charges.
They believe he was the man who shot and killed 31-year-old Nicholas Davis of Laurel in the parking lot of a strip mall at 1252 Norman Eskridge Highway just west of Route 13.
Police said Davis was in the drive-thru of the adjacent McDonalds at about 8:59 p.m. Sunday, February 20, 2022, when he first encountered a group of people.
They continued over to the strip mall parking lot, where police believe the shooting happened.
The 17-year-old, who was not identified, was sent to a juvenile detention facility on $210,000 cash bond.