Wilmington, DE (19810)

Today

Cloudy this morning, then windy with periods of showers this afternoon. Morning high of 60F with temps falling to near 45. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 27F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.