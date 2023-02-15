Wilmington Police have arrested a suspect for a fatal shooting that occurred nearly five years ago.
Detectives and investigators in the Cold Case Unit were able to identify 23-year-old Nasir Anderson as a suspect in the February 2018 shooting death of 43-year-old Richard Young on North Market Street.
According to police, Anderson was taken into custody Tuesday during a pedestrian stop He is charged with murder, robbery, home invasion and other crimes.
Anderson was being held at Howard R. Young Correctional Center on $1.3 million cash-only bail.